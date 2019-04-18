Home Cities Hyderabad

Rachakonda police return stolen properties to owners

Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said the property mela was held with an objective of building confidence among the victims as well as the general public.

Published: 18th April 2019 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ever wondered where do all the stolen ornaments, bikes and mobile phones go, after they are recovered by the police? Do they return to their real owners or become properties of the police department instead? If the first answer which came to your mind was the latter, then one can only imagine how much trust the public places in their police department. 

In a bid to combat this public distrust, the Rachakonda police department has come up with a unique idea of organising a public event to return all the stole properties back to their real owners. On Wednesday, the Rachakonda police organised the event and called it the ‘Property Mela’. As part of this event the police returned stolen properties worth Rs 42 lakh, back to the victims they were stolen from. These stolen properties were part of 23 theft cases solved by the Rachakonda police. 

“We have handed over the property recovered in 23 cases to the victims. The total property recovered was 120 tola gold ornaments worth of  Rs 36.15 lakh, four motorcycles worth of Rs 2 lakh and six LED TVs worth of `3 lakh,” said police commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat.

Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said the property mela was held with an objective of building confidence among the victims as well as the general public. 

Recently, police have arrested an inter-state gang of house burglars involved in at least 21 cases. Of these properties, those belonging to 11 cases were released by the courts in order to be handed over to the victims.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rachakonda police department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp