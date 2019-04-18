Rachakonda police return stolen properties to owners

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ever wondered where do all the stolen ornaments, bikes and mobile phones go, after they are recovered by the police? Do they return to their real owners or become properties of the police department instead? If the first answer which came to your mind was the latter, then one can only imagine how much trust the public places in their police department.

In a bid to combat this public distrust, the Rachakonda police department has come up with a unique idea of organising a public event to return all the stole properties back to their real owners. On Wednesday, the Rachakonda police organised the event and called it the ‘Property Mela’. As part of this event the police returned stolen properties worth Rs 42 lakh, back to the victims they were stolen from. These stolen properties were part of 23 theft cases solved by the Rachakonda police.

“We have handed over the property recovered in 23 cases to the victims. The total property recovered was 120 tola gold ornaments worth of Rs 36.15 lakh, four motorcycles worth of Rs 2 lakh and six LED TVs worth of `3 lakh,” said police commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat.

Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said the property mela was held with an objective of building confidence among the victims as well as the general public.

Recently, police have arrested an inter-state gang of house burglars involved in at least 21 cases. Of these properties, those belonging to 11 cases were released by the courts in order to be handed over to the victims.