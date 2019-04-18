Unauthorised barricades a hassle for commuters

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is becoming increasingly common for residential colonies to erect barricades on interior public roads, causing a hassle to commuters. This is done under the pretext of security, but blocks movement of vehicles as these barricades often leave roads blocked off at night. This can be witnessed in certain parts of Banjara Hills, Secunderabad, and other localities, where the gates are shut even during the daytime.

For instance, a road near Auto Plaza in Nagarjuna Circle, which leads to Venkateshwara Colony is blocked all day. It joins Banjara Hills Road No 3, and is blocked from two entrances from both sides of Auto Plaza, housing the Tata Capital office.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, an employee in the region highlighted how the barricades inconvenienced employees and others who used the road, said, “To reach the rear end of our building, we have to go under these gates as the Venkateshwara Colony gate is locked.”

A bigger concern is that in case of an emergency, it would be tough to get an ambulance or fire tender here.

As per GHMC’s town-planning rules, no colony or gated layout can put up a gate or barricade without authorisation. GHMC town-planning officials maintain that they rarely give such permission.

“Colonies barely approach us with such requests, but put up barricades themselves. We remove them based on complaints,” said an assistant city planner from GHMC.