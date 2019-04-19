‘Telangana government considers heritage sites as mere real estate markets’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Speckled with opulent architectural marvels, Telangana is paradise for a heritage lover. Naturally, the history aficionados and tourists across the State observed the World Heritage Day, which falls on April 18 every year, by taking grand heritage walks and attending specially curated exhibitions at various venues.

But is the government taking enough measures towards the conservation of the State’s heritage INTACH co-convener P Anuradha Reddy says no. “The State government looks at these sites as real estate markets and not as assets. That is why these heritage sites are now in ruins.” A few historians and heritage photographers told Express that Telangana has the largest number of megalithic sites, but little people know of this as they are not listed as heritage sites.

Many women photographers and travellers had a different complaint. They lament about how inaccessible these sites are for women, as most do not even have basic facilities like toilets.“There are huge lapses when it comes to the safety of women,” a woman photographer says. “After the fire tragedy happened at the Paris church, their PM called for its restoration within a few hours. Our government lacks that will power. Recently, the State authorities demolished an 84-year-old bus stand in Afzalgunj and the government did not have any sense of despair or loss,” she adds.

“In fact, many of our most important megalithic sites have been encroached upon and some were denotified by the department of archaeology. If the government actually looks into the protection of these sites, it will help the locals generate some revenue.”