130 varieties of mango dishes at Hyderabad's Khandani Rajdhani

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : When the King of Fruits, the Mango, makes an entry, you’ve got to make way and give it time. In line with this thought is the celebration of all things mango at Khandani Rajdhani (vegetarian) restaurant’s annual Aamlicious festival that began on April 12 and ends on May 31. Chef Sugata Sengupta says that they have lined up over 130 dishes for the season and a handful are served every day.

The menu changes every week. Various kinds of mangoes – Alphonso, Dasheri, Banginapalli, etc are specially ordered from farms where they grow best. However, Rajdhani’s viscous signature aamras tastes unique because it comes packed from Mumbai. “This ensures that the quality is consistent for all our guests and every day. We also use a lot of local mango varieties. After all, every mango should be celebrated,” he adds.

The thali meal begins with a refreshing beverage such as Mango Lassi and Mango Thandai. The staff are also dressed in cheerful yellows and greens to add to the mango mood. For appetisers, salad and savouries, there is choice of Aam Khasta Kachori, KacchaAam Chinese Bhel, Kacchi Kairi Khichiya Chaat, Karara Kairi Roll, Mango Pizza Dhokla, Palak Aamras Chaat and TeekhiKairi Makai Ka Salad.

For the mains, there is Aamras Boondi, Aamchuri Gunda Ki Subzi, Kairi Masale Bhat, KaccheAam Ki Launji and Kairi Thepla. Be ready to relish mango desserts such as Hapus Jalebi, Mango Gulkand Malpua and Mango Sabudana Kheer. My favourite, however, was Mango Jalebi (where mango pulp is mixed with the batter and deep fried along with the batter) and Mango Pulao.

Served on a rotational basis, there will be at least eight Aamlicious preparations for every meal. It is available as a thali meal for lunch and dinner at both the outlets – Opposite TV9 office on Road no 3 Banjara Hills and in Forum Sujana Mall. Cost: `525 per thali.



(kalanidhi@newindianexpress.com @mkalanidhi)