Another Osmania Medical College official held for taking bribes

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused person.

Published: 21st April 2019 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Khaja Ahmeduddin

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials, in continuation of their investigation into bribery at Osmania Medical College’s (OMC) General Medicine department, arrested Khaja Ahmeduddin, junior assistant, for allegedly taking money from students in return for getting them passing scores in examinations.

Earlier, ACB officials apprehended Dr Bhukya Balaji, head of department (HoD), General Medicine, at the college. He had told students he would give them passing scores in return for money, and demanded Rs 50,000 for the favour.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused person. The agency had conducted raids on Balaji’s residence and found incriminatory material. He was arrested on April 5 and was remanded to judicial custody.

“Some students have transferred up to Rs 75,000 to the account of a man named Rathlavath Srinu through Tez/Google Pay as per the HoD’s directions. He took up to 3 lakh from PG students and `8 lakh from UG students,”  officials had said.

Meanwhile, Khaja Ahmeduddin, officials said, took in `1.60 lakh in May 2018 and `1.50 in March 2019 from post graduate (PG) students in the general medicine department, promising to get them through their final examinations. He had reportedly helped HoD Balaji in his offences.“We have successfully established Ahmeduddin’s role in the incident,” officials said. Ahmeduddin has been produced before the court for judicial remand.

Osmania Medical College

