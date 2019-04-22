Home Cities Hyderabad

Cyber attack: Hyderabad at moderate risk, Telangana relatively safer than other states

Hyderabad is at moderate risk of cyber attacks and hacks.

Published: 22nd April 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

cyber crime, Hackers, Cyber bullying

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is at moderate risk of cyber attacks and hacks. Telangana, as a whole, is relatively safer when compared to other States, found the annual report of Quick Heal antivirus as it rounded up the devastating attacks of last year.The report said Hyderabad was among the cities to have recorded the highest detections in 2018 and that it automatically puts it under the radar of high risk zones for cyber-attacks in 2019. It listed Hyderabad city as seventh among 16 cities with the highest number of attacks occured in 2018. 

The cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata took the top spots in the order. 
However, when compared State-wise, Telangana is relatively safer than most other States. 
While users from Maharashtra, Delhi and West Bengal reported to have had the highest number of cyber attacks, those from Telangana, Haryana and Odisha were lower. Other States where cyber attacks were most prevalent were Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

Meanwhile, in its report, Quick Heal down the most effective cyber-attacks that the world saw in 2018. As for ransomware — a type of software designed to deny access to a computer until a ransom is paid — GandCrab was the most threatening. “GandCrab was first observed in late January 2018 and within a month they claimed to have infected over 48,000 nodes,” the report sad.

Other ransomwares that affected users were Dharama, RYUK, Katyusha ransomware, WannaCry, Foreign, Cerber, Jigsaw, Onion, Locky, CTBLocker and others. Apart from ransomware, cryptojacking was also a preferred method of hackers to harass users. “Due to its ease of deployment and an instant return of investments, cryptojacking has replaced ransomware as the number one threat for consumers and enterprises,” it said adding that cryptomining consumes 100 per cent of the computer’s CPU power. It also observed Internet of Things was developing into a means to conducting cyber-attacks. 

This can be attributed to the relative scalability and simplicity of the millions of devices that can easily be turned into potential victims, to cause cyber-attacks of a larger scale and stronger impact. This simply means that it will not be long before your brand new connected coffee machine, refrigerator, microwave or for that matter your connected car, will serve as potential entry points to your network, leading to security risks and privacy intrusion,” Quick Heal antivirus’ annual report added.    

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cyber attacks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp