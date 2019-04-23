Home Cities Hyderabad

Two new plants to draw water from Osmansagar

They will cover for lack of supply from Singur, Manjira, that was stopped last year.

Published: 23rd April 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To meet the shortage of drinking water in Serilingampally, Hitec city, Kukatpally, Rajendranagar, Karwan and other places in the city, The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is installing Micro Filter Water Treatment Plants along the side of Osmansagar water conduit line to draw five million gallons of raw water per day and treat them for use.

A three-MLD capacity micro filter water treatment plant is being set up at Puppalaguda gram panchayat worth Rs 63 lakh and another two-MLD capacity microfilter water treatment plant being set up at  Narsingi gram panchayat costing Rs 52 lakh both falling under the Rajendranagar constituency.

Both of these two microfilter water treatment plants are aimed at providing alternative arrangements to substitute water coming from Singur and Manjira.

HMWS&SB officials told Express that at present the above-listed places are receiving water only once every three days, instead of on alternate days, in the light of drying up of Singur and Manjira reservoirs. As a result, the water supply of at least 57 MGD has been denied to the city. Of the 57 MGD deficit, about 52 MGD is being met by drawing water from Osmansagar, Himayatsagar and Yellampally (Godavari) sources.

The remaining five MGD will be met by drawing raw water from Osmansagar water conduit and treating in these microfilters to make them potable.

Water conservation network launched

The Water Leadership and Conservation Network (WaLC) initiative was launched on Monday by the HMWS&SB to mark the World Earth Day at NTR Gardens. The WaLC is aimed at educating customers on prevention of wastage of water during transportation of water through public participation

