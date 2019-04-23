Home Cities Hyderabad

An eco-friendly goodbye

Swarg Vatika Trust, an eco-friendly crematorium in Trimulgherry, recently launched a completely green cremation method by using 100% gokashta.

Published: 23rd April 2019 03:59 AM

By Bhavya Burra
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Swarg Vatika Trust, an eco-friendly crematorium in Trimulgherry, recently launched a completely green cremation method by using 100% gokashta. Gokashta, log-shaped cow dung cakes, will now be used in place of wood. This practice is being launched in Hyderabad for the first time. The Trust announced this new initiative in a press conference conducted on Friday  in the city.

The usage of gokashta is said to entirely cut out carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide emissions. It also supposedly reduces cremation time by an hour. It is estimated that cremating an average body takes around 350 kgs of wood whereas, only about 200 kgs of gokashta is required for the same. Even the dust that is produced from burning can be used as manure. Further, Surender Pal Singh, the president of Swarg Vatika said, “In Hindu religion, using gobar and gokashta has always been considered auspicious.”

He also added that this initiative allows fusing science and Vedas. Members of the trust encouraged other crematoriums to take up this initiative and said that the Trust would fully support them. They also explained that Swarg Vatika has developed a specially designed cast iron structure that allows aeration which not reduces the cremation time but also makes it eco-friendly. Incidentally, cremating with gokashta will cost 3500 rupees, about the same as traditional cremation which costs 3,400 rupees.

They also offer other cremation facilities including LPG and manual cremation. The ground includes state-of-the-art facilities like barbers, locker rooms, etc.The members announced that for people belonging to under privileged families would be conducted at 50% of the original price. Further, free cremations for unrecognised and unclaimed bodies are also conducted. The organisers said that the launch was not for promoting their crematorium but rather to increase awareness about green methods that enable people to cut down pollution.

