Home Cities Hyderabad

Illegal, but also indispensable?

 While there may be no black and white answers to these questions, stakeholders in the issue have varying responses. 

Published: 25th April 2019 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Why do the residents around Golconda, Charminar or Warangal Fort return ASI notices? Is it justified to pull up people who have been residing in a place for decades and had decided to take up construction as part of maintenance?

While there may be no black and white answers to these questions, stakeholders in the issue have varying responses. 

AIMIM’s MLA from Karwan Assembly constituency Kausar Mohiuddin says that residents refute ASI notices primarily because houses and other buildings in the area are old structures.

“The inhabitants of the area have been residing here for a long time. Their houses are also old. That is why they do not accept notices. They take up construction activities to maintain their houses,” he said.

While empathy is a strong emotion, it does not stand in the court of law. However, in this case, the law in itself seems to be flawed. 

While speaking to Express, ASI-Hyderabad Superintendent Archaeologist M K Chauley said that the 1951 notification of the Archaeological Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, mentions ‘Golconda Fort and Tombs’ as ‘protected monument’, but does not define it further. “How is one supposed to know what entails a protected site?” he asks.

This was corrected in the 1985 notification which defined it further and included the citadel, outer fortification wall and other areas into it. 

However, the problem lies in the fact that the same does not reflect in the revenue maps; there is also no mechanism to identify government land and private lands, Chauley said.

Speaking to Express recently, G Ravi, the joint collector of Hyderabad district said that the DA was jointly working towards mapping the whole of Golconda Fort in a bid to regulate construction activities and identify encroachments. 

The Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) officials -- involved in the conservation of Qutub Shahi tombs -- are helping the administration in superimposing it on cadastral maps that show boundaries and ownership of land within specified areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIMIM Karwan Assembly constituency Hyderabad district

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp