Dil Ke Rishte: India's first video-biodata matrimonial website

By Express News Service

Matrimonial website Dil Ke Rishte launched what it calls India’s first video-biodata matrimonial profiles in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Promoted by Adidev Entertainment Private Limited, the site believes that with internet penetration on the rise, combined with low-cost mobile data and cheaper cell phone instrument, people are searching their life partners on the go.

Suresh Nair, Founder, Dil Ke Rishte said, “Approximately 43 million users use matrimonial services to find their soulmate which is nearly 11% of the total internet users, as per KPMG & Google reports. The national average of matrimonial sites is that nearly 69% males and 31% females use matrimonial sites to find their perfect life partner; while in Metro cities the numbers are approximately 60% males and 40% females. Out of the total marriages, almost 6% are via matrimonial sites, thus proving that there is huge potential for our business.” Approximately 60% of total volume of online matrimony is from south and hence Hyderabad is the best place to begin, he said.

“One can upload a recorded video through a web or mobile cam or can opt for professional services, wherein a short video is made based on the profile of the person. The video later goes through the screening process before it is uploaded.”

The site has video calling without disclosing numbers, time-bound profile link sharing, online kundli and horoscope matching to check the compatibility between partners, etc.

“Many a times people don’t trust whom they meet online and this way they will be able to meet the real person hassle-free. “With advancements in technology, Dilkerishte.com plans to bridge the gap with innovative features like strict privacy policies and secured chats to respect the privacy of users and lastly the user has full control of what he/she wishes to disclose,” he added. In the first year, the website foresees approximately 30,000 registered profiles, paid or free.