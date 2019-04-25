Home Cities Hyderabad

Dil Ke Rishte: India's first video-biodata matrimonial website

Matrimonial website Dil Ke Rishte launched what it calls India’s first video-biodata matrimonial profiles in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Published: 25th April 2019 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Matrimonial website Dil Ke Rishte launched what it calls India’s first video-biodata matrimonial profiles in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Promoted by Adidev Entertainment Private Limited, the site believes that with internet penetration on the rise, combined with low-cost mobile data and cheaper cell phone instrument, people are searching their life partners on the go. 

Suresh Nair, Founder, Dil Ke Rishte said, “Approximately 43 million users use matrimonial services to find their soulmate which is nearly 11% of the total internet users, as per KPMG & Google reports. The national average of matrimonial sites is that nearly 69% males and 31% females use matrimonial sites to find their perfect life partner; while in Metro cities the numbers are approximately 60% males and 40% females. Out of the total marriages, almost 6% are via matrimonial sites, thus proving that there is huge potential for our business.” Approximately 60% of total volume of online matrimony is from south and hence Hyderabad is the best place to begin, he said.

“One can upload a recorded video through a web or mobile cam or can opt for professional services, wherein a short video is made based on the profile of the person. The video later goes through the screening process before  it is uploaded.”

The site has video calling without disclosing numbers, time-bound profile link sharing, online kundli and horoscope matching to check the compatibility between partners, etc.

“Many a times people don’t trust whom they meet online and this way they will be able to meet the real person hassle-free. “With advancements in technology, Dilkerishte.com plans to bridge the gap with innovative features like strict privacy policies and secured chats to respect the privacy of users and lastly the user has full control of what he/she wishes to disclose,” he added. In the first year, the website foresees approximately 30,000 registered profiles, paid or free.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
video-biodata matrimonial profiles Dil Ke Rishte Matrimonial website

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp