Mystery unravelled: Stolen Hyderabad bus found in Maharashtra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The mystery of the stolen bus from Hyderabad was solved in the late hours of Thursday, after the missing Metro Express RTC bus was found 300 km away, in Nanded, Maharashtra. The six-year-old bus, which had served the city for 8 lakh kilometers worth of travel time, was stripped to it’s tyres and the chassis. It was last seen at the CBS bus station was found amidst a lot of rubble along with the name board of the bus, ‘3D from Afzalgunj to Ambedkar Nagar’ found lying around.

In pictures circulating online,it was show that the blue seats of the bus were dismantled, removed and kept aside. The leftover scrap,was then dismantled by the crooks and sold off for a sum of Rs 50,000, reportedly.

Previously, the police officials had noted that the bus bearing the registration number - AP11Z6254- was found near Toopran, 55 km from Hyderabad at 1 am on Wednesday early morning. It scaled the rest of 300 odd kilometers in next 4 hours and landed in Nanded, possibly in the early hours. It eventually took the crooks little time to dismantle the bus and sell off its parts. It may be mentioned that a bus usually lives out 1-15 years before dismantled by TSRTC only after it is certified unfit for the road.

The possible route it took was via Kamaraeddy, Nizamabad, Bodhan. Police officials however noted that until all investigations are over, information can’t be divulged.