‘Stolen’ RTC bus returns to Telangana

Published: 27th April 2019 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The fate of the Metro Express bus which was allegedly stolen, taken to Nanded, scrapped and its parts were sold off in a span of three days will now be decided by a team of TSRTC officials. According to TSRTC officials, the chassis, the frame on which the bus body is built, was towed back to Bodhan in Nizamabad on Friday morning along with the unsold scrap.

The officials will investigate its current condition and decide whether to rebuild the bus or give it completely for scrap. The preliminary inspections have shown that the chassis of the bus was cut near the tyres, indicating the damage was more, TSRTC executive director M Ravinder told Express.

