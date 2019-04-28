Ex HC judge, kin booked for dowry harassment in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an ironic development, a dowry harassment complaint has been filed against a retired High Court Judge and his family on Saturday, by his 30-year-old daughter-in-law. The complainant Sindhu Sharma had approached the Hyderabad police and accused retired judge Noothi Ram Mohan Rao, his wife Durga Laxmi and their son Vasista of dowry harassment, physical assault and mental abuse. Vasista and Sindhu have been married for the last six years.

Based on Sindhu’s complaint, the Women Police Station at CCS has registered cases under section 498 (A) (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC and section 4 and 6 of Dowry Prohibition Act against the three. As evidence, Sindhu also produced a medical report from a corporate hospital in the city, where she was admitted for the last few days. According to her lawyer Madugula Srinivas, the victim was being harassed and physically assaulted for the past few months. Her parents had tried to settle the matter, but to no avail.

According to the complainant, her father MV Sharma had offered cash, gold, etc. as dowry to the accused family, at the time of the wedding. However, during the last few months, the in-laws have been harassing her demanding additional dowry. As the complainant and her parents refused to pay more, they started to assault her. Noothi Ram Mohan Rao had worked as judge in the State HC. He was transferred to Madras HC two years ago, where he retired from service.