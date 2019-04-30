Home Cities Hyderabad

Anti-airfield weapon by 2020: DRDO

Scientists at DRDO’s Research Imarat Centre in the city are working day and night to develop an Smart Anti Airfield Weapon for the Indian Air Force.

HYDERABAD:  Scientists at DRDO’s Research Imarat Centre in the city are working day and night to develop an Smart Anti Airfield Weapon for the Indian Air Force. The project can be finished by 2020 if the Air Force wants the same, officials said. 

The weapon, which has been under development for the last four years, is equipped with inertial navigation system -- a navigation device which uses motion sensors and gyroscopes to continuously calculate a moving object’s position. When launched from an aircraft, the missile will be able to restrict troop movement, penetrate canopies, demolish bunkers and so on.

The missile is “smart” because it would sent back images of the target for battle damage assessment, as proof of the operation. It can also change its course, with the help of the inertial navigation system, if the target changes its position. The missile, which is very small in size, according to officials, has an accuracy of less than 20m to 7m, based on the IAF’s requirement. As of now, 17 successful trials have taken place. 

