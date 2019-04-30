Living Quarter: A startup you can bet on to find accommodation in Hyderabad 

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finding accommodation in a new city is a monumental task. It not only means managing all your affairs on your own, but also fighting waves of homesickness. Also with that entry level salary, sharing a flat is often expensive, and one has to make do inferior facilities in hostels and paying guests. However, a few co-living spaces in the city are trying to make the transition into a new city easier.

Living Quarter, a co-living venture, offers community living space for bachelors. Even couples, married and unmarried, can stay. The startup manages more than 300 beds in Gachibowli, Financial district and Lanco Hills.

Apart from fully furnished rooms, cafes, gym, kitchen, housekeeping, Wi-Fi etc, they also organise events like art workshop, stand-up gigs and movie screenings to provide ways for the occupants to network.

Private rooms and sharing rooms are available. A maximum of two persons can share a room. The community has an interesting mix of professionals varying from doctors and engineers to entrepreneurs and filmmakers. Prices range between Rs 14,000 to Rs 20,000 a month.