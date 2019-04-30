Home Cities Hyderabad

Living Quarter: A startup you can bet on to find accommodation in Hyderabad 

Apart from fully furnished rooms, cafes, gym, kitchen, housekeeping, Wi-Fi etc, they also organise events like art workshop, stand-up gigs and movie screenings to provide ways for the occupants to net

Published: 30th April 2019 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finding accommodation in a new city is a monumental task. It not only means managing all your affairs on your own, but also fighting waves of homesickness. Also with that entry level salary, sharing a flat is often expensive, and one has to make do inferior facilities in hostels and paying guests. However, a few co-living spaces in the city are trying to make the transition into a new city easier.

Living Quarter, a co-living venture, offers community living space for bachelors. Even couples, married and unmarried, can stay. The startup manages more than 300 beds in Gachibowli, Financial district and Lanco Hills.

Apart from fully furnished rooms, cafes, gym, kitchen, housekeeping, Wi-Fi etc, they also organise events like art workshop, stand-up gigs and movie screenings to provide ways for the occupants to network.

Private rooms and sharing rooms are available. A maximum of two persons can share a room. The community has an interesting mix of professionals varying from doctors and engineers to entrepreneurs and filmmakers. Prices range between Rs 14,000 to Rs 20,000 a month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Living Quarter Hyderabad accommodation Hyderabad Bachelors startup Hyderabad startup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp