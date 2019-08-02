Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police arrest man with foreign currency worth Rs 2.94 crore

The sleuths of Special Operations Team of Bhongir Zone under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate busted a foreign currency exchange racket and arrested a city-based realtor.

Published: 02nd August 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

​ Keerthi Kumar Jain , the arrested man by Police (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The sleuths of Special Operations Team of Bhongir Zone under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate busted a foreign currency exchange racket and arrested a city-based realtor. Officials also seized currency of various countries, equivalent to over Rs 2.94 crore. 

The seized currency was handed over to the Enforcement Directorate for further investigation. The accused Keerthi Kumar Jain was arrested and produced before the court, said Rachakonda police officials.
Based on a tip-off, Keerthi Kumar Jain, a resident of Goshamahal in the city, was nabbed at Vanasthalipuram. He was found with a luggage bag with foreign currency inside it and was travelling to Chennai to exchange the currency with agents there. 

Police found that Jain was collecting the currency from unknown foreigners and kept it in his possession to exchange the same when the rates went up. Inquiries revealed that Jain had been indulging in illegal foreign currency exchange racket via brokers on a commission basis and making huge profits.

He has been in this business for the past few years. The realtor collected foreign currency from travellers and exchanged them into Indian currency with the help of brokers. 

As illegal transactions are in violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the seized currency was handed over to the Enforcement Directorate, which has initiated action against the accused. They have also launched a probe, said Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat.The seized foreign currency included US Dollars valued at Rs 60,39,085, UAE Dirhams equivalent to Rs 31,32,920, Saudi Riyals at Rs 2,00,78,410 and Euros at Rs 76,850 — totalling to Rs 2,93,27,265.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Special Operations Team of Bhongir Zone Rachakonda Police Enforcement Directorate FEMA
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp