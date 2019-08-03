NMC Bill stir continues in Hyderabad as doctors seek assurance from Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Medical services in the two major government tertiary hospitals in the city, Gandhi and Osmania General Hospital (OGH) were severely affected on Friday as the junior doctors boycotted electives, as well as emergency services in opposition to the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill passed by the Parliament. The medical services in districts were also impacted as junior doctors went on a strike at other government hospitals in the State as well.

At OGH, hundreds of junior doctors from different hospitals gathered and led out a protest march. The situation is expected to get worse in the coming days as junior doctors have decided to continue their strike indefinitely against the Bill.

Dr Lohith Reddy of the Junior Doctors Association, Gandhi Hospital said, “Till there is a word of assurance by the central government on our demands, we will continue the strike.” At the hospitals, patients could be seen returning even from emergency departments due to poor medical care because of lack of adequate medical staff. The health department officials said that the gap will be filled with teaching members of medical colleges, service PGs and senior resident doctors.