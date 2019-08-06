Man arrested for duping Musheerabad MLA Muta Gopal’s son

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A former employee of NTPC, who allegedly duped the Musheerabad MLA Muta Gopal’s son and former Bhadrachalam MLA Satyavathi’s family members on the pretext of providing loans, was arrested by the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police on Monday. The accused Thota Balaji Naidu, was allegedly involved in more than 60 fraud cases across the Telugu states.

Posing as a deputy secretary from the Telangana secretariat, the accused allegedly made calls to the family members of the MLA and former MLA, informing them of a Central government loan scheme. “The accused posed as the deputy secretary of the finance department in the Secretariat and made calls to Muta Jaisimha, MLA Muta Gopal’s son.

He told him that a Central scheme called Pradhan Mantri Employee Generation Programme was enabling the provision of loans to OBC, BC, SC and the minorities for setting up a new business. He demanded an initial deposit of 5 per cent of the desired loan amount,” police said.

The MLA’s son deposited Rs 2,50,000. It was only later, when he sent his aides to meet the man, that he realised that he was being duped.