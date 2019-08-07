Home Cities Hyderabad

‘There’s scarcity of Grade A commercial spaces in city’, says president of Hyderabad Realtors Association

Hyderabad will host the two-day 11th National Association of Realtors (NAR) India Convention & Expo for the second time at HICC from August 24.

HYDERABAD:  Hyderabad will host the two-day 11th National Association of Realtors (NAR) India Convention & Expo for the second time at HICC from August 24. NAR-INDIA is the umbrella organisation of 44 associations and 20,000+ realtors in the country

Sumanth Reddy Arani, president of Hyderabad Realtors Association and President-Electm NAR-India, said the objective of the mega convention is to streamline and promote the profession of real estate and real estate brokerage in India and achieve transparency, accountability, fair dealing and ethical practices for overall good governance in the industry. 

Adding further he said that there is a scarcity of Grade A Commercial Space in the Hyderabad city. The Grade A Commercial space consumption is on the rise at 8 mn sqft and slowly catching up with Bengaluru which consumes 13 mn sft. The theme will be  “Game Changers” and is open to anyone with an intention to explore and grow in the real estate industry.

