This eco-friendly 'Infinity rose' will not wither away soon

By Express News Service

The weather and mood around us is quite glum and somber. But there’s a way to beat the monsoon blues… You can order some florals to brighten up your surroundings. Whether it’s your office desk, dresser, dining table or living space, nothing’s prettier than petals.

When you think of picking up flowers, it’s rarely just one bud… always bouquet or a potpourri of petals. Most times you just skip it because of all the fuss – go out to buy them, then find a vase, tend to the flowers daily; only to the see them wilt despite all the love.

Bespoke rose atelier is based in Hyderabad and Founder Chitra Das, is committed to bringing flawless personalised floral services across the country. “India has a rich floral culture and that’s a boon; people already realise the value and blessings of flowers but there they don’t come without all the fuss. I have tried to introduce a bespoke service where a single flower lasts a year. It comes in a beautiful vase, glass or customized packaging which can be placed in your homes or office. You can gift these to loved ones or order elaborate styles for occasions,” says Das.

While speaking to Das, it became evident that it wasn’t just the beauty of it all that appealed to her, there was also a concerted effort to be environmentally aware. By ordering a long-lasting stem, one can help reduce the carbon footprint and environmental impact caused by thousands of tonnes of floral waste on a daily basis. The brand is involved in many eco-friendly ideas to achieve this. Das adds, “There is so much floral waste at events, parties and weddings, all that can be recycled… our customised service ensures that all those flowers are used and preserved.”

The process of creating an ‘Infinity rose’ is something like this. First, the florals are picked up from the farms around the world. Second, the flowers are preserved at the brand’s own factory in Japan. Third, the preservation process is distributed in four stages using ethanol and glycerin.

Initially, the natural moisture is pulled out from the roses using ethanol to make them last longer. The organic dye is then used to colour these flowers. Post that, moisture is instilled so the flowers look supple and fresh. This entire process takes about 4-6 weeks before being flown to the studio in Hyderabad.

But for those who aren’t sold on chemical processing of natural items, Das assures there is nothing to worry about. She reiterates that “every Champs Fleur rose is organically grown and is completely free from hazardous chemicals. The four-step preservation process uses natural ingredients to combine the beauty and goodness of natural roses with the immortality of inanimate ones, transforming them into long-lasting roses while preserving the same freshness and feel.”

Here’s another reason why it won’t hurt to try out a long-lasting flower… if you’re addicted to fresh flowers, you know these cost a bomb. In comparison, a single stem or a box may cost you a few thousand… but for 365 days it’s only that.