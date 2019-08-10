Actor Vijay Devarakonda to be face of water campaign of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To create mass awareness among citizens on conservation of water and avoid wastage of precious water, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has decided to utilise the services of Tollywood star, Vijay Devarakonda, said HMWS&SB Managing Director, M Dana Kishore.

About 15 to 20 per cent of precious water is being wasted due to leakages in distribution lines. There is a need to save water, and citizens need to be aware of the importance of water to conserve it for future generations. Vijay Devarakonda for creating awareness on the subject.

The decision was made at the Water Leadership and Conservation (WaLC) alliance, a movement to reduce wastage and to conserve water meeting held here on Friday.