One owner ploughs land, other reaps the benefit under Rythu Bandhu scheme

In 2001, they purchased land under survey number 208, for which they have applied for mutation with the Mandal revenue office in 2007, and officially got transferred the revenue records.

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In what can be called as high-handedness of officials, a parcel of six acres of land was registered under the names of to two different individuals in Yacharam Mandal of Rangareddy district. The said land is in one individual’s possession while the Rythu Bandhu benefits go to the other.

The irregularities couldn’t have seen the light of the day if the government’s investment support scheme for landholding farming community was not implemented. A 55-year-old, Md Qutubuddin Gori, bought six acres of land with his hard-earned money in Kotthapalle village of Yacharam Mandal in Rangareddy district. Qutubuddin’s sons used to work in Gulf countries, thinking they can amass some properties back in their native place. However, the authorities gave him a shock by double registering his land.

In 2001, they purchased land under survey number 208, for which they have applied for mutation with the Mandal revenue office in 2007, and officially got transferred the revenue records on their names in three months. Following which the Tahasindar issued a passbook in 2008. However, in 2018, the State government decided to re-issue pattadar passbooks to farmers across the state.

Qutubuddin waited his turn to get one, which never happened. Later, he went to the Mandal revenue office only to find that his land was on somebody else’s name. Speaking to Express, Qutubuddin said, “I have all my records clean and clear. I learned that the wrongdoer, who bought my land bribed revenue officials and got the pattadar passbook. It’s a clear case of revenue officials high-handedness.” 

