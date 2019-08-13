University of Hyderabad revokes prohibition on protests

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad on Monday revoked the ban on protests imposed by the university a couple of days ago following the imposition of Section 144 in the city, following the announcement of abrogation of Article 370 by the Central government. The university released a circular on Monday saying that the regulation prohibiting protests and agitations in the UoH campus imposed on August 5 as per directions of the Cyberabad police, stands withdrawn.