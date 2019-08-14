Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya among four penalised for tinted car window

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of a special drive against cars and other vehicles with tinted glass, the Punjagutta traffic police on Tuesday imposed fines on four persons in the city. Among those penalised were Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya, who was stopped near Muffakham Jah College at road number 3 of Banjara Hills. The police also manually removed the black film from his vehicle, a Ford Endeavour. It may be mentioned that tinted windows are banned across the country.

The police also levied a spot challan of Rs 500 on those caught with tinted glass windows on their cars. It must be noted that back in 2012, the Supreme Court had banned the use of tinted glass windows on vehicles. However, many citizens continue to flout rules by using these films. Just about a fortnight ago, actor Allu Arjun was also asked to pay fine for the tinted glass windows on his vehicle.