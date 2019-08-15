Forest Range Officer Ch Anitha to be awarded gold medal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Forest Range Officer Ch Anitha, who was assaulted by a TRS MLA’s brother and his supporters at Sirpur Kagaznagar this year, will be awarded the KVS Babu, IFS Memorial Gold Medal on Thursday, during the Forest Department’s Independence Day celebrations at Telangana Forest Academy in Dhulapally. Cash awarded of Rs15,000 will also be presented to her.

An order to this effect was issued by the Telangana Forest Department a couple of days ago. The gold medal is awarded by the Forest Department every year to a forest official, who have performed their duties exceptionally well.

FRO Anitha, who has completed six years of service in the department, has been instrumental in curbing teak smuggling and encroachment of forest areas during her one-year tenure in the Kaghaznagar forest range.