Hyderabad Metro records highest footfall, to run more trains

On the eve of Independence Day, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) clocked 3.23 lakh footfalls, the highest since its initiation two years ago.

Published: 16th August 2019 05:51 AM

Hyderabad Metro Rail (EPS| R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the eve of Independence Day, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) clocked 3.23 lakh footfalls, the highest since its initiation two years ago. Over 3.06 lakh passengers travelled by metro throughout the day making Hitec City the highest visited station with 24,000 passengers.

The footfalls are expected to further rise once the frequency of the trains is increased. The trains on this corridor have been running to full capacity, on most occasions.

Ishank Kaustav, 27, software employee who travels to Hitec City from Alwal says, “The metro is a boon for people living in and around Secunderabad, as transit to Hitec City and Gachibowli has become time and cost-effective.”

However, Anjali Chauhan, another IT employee who travels to Durgam Cheruvu from Begumpet laments, “Sure the metro has made life easier, but it is time they increase the frequency and the number of trains or coaches to tackle the crowd.”However, the train reversal system was recently completed at Hitech City and is awaiting Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety’s (CMRS) permission.

NVS Reddy, MD of HMRL said, “Hitec City reversal works are completed and we will introduce normalcy between Jubilee Hills check post and Hitech City in the next few days after obtaining the safety clearances. With this, more trains will be introduced and frequency will be increased to five or three minutes during peak hours from Hitec City station in all directions. Trial runs between Hitec City and Raidurg (Mindspace junction) will also start soon.”

