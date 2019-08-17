Hyderabad: Airport Metro line to cost Rs 5,000 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The brand new Metro line from the IT corridor to the airport will be built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore and will span a distance of 31 km, said NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL at an event held in the city on Friday. Speaking to the media, he revealed that the Metro work on the airport line will be starting in a few months as soon as the permissions and clearances are obtained.

It was only this week that the TRS working president KT Rama Rao had announced at an event that the Cabinet had approved the proposed Metro link to the airport, and that the work will commence soon.

Reddy was speaking at the announcement of the International Snack Festival which will be held by the Telangana Tourism and Department of Language and Culture in collaboration with HMRL from August 30 to September 1.

Speaking at the event, the HMRL MD further said that the reverse facility at Hitec City Metro station was complete, and they were only waiting for safety certifications to be issued to begin normal operations on the line. After obtaining safety certifications, Metro will start to Hitec City with 4 minute frequency, followed later by a 3 minute frequency in future.

At present, the Metro runs only on a single line which causes delay to the passengers and adds to the rush.

The MD further noted that works on the Raidurg station at Mindspace junction was in the final stage, and will be completed in a span of two months.

Once that is complete, the traffic from the area will be greatly reduced, hoped the MD. He explained how the Metro will play a role in the snack festival. It will involve the sale of a variety of snacks by Women Self Help Groups and others at the Metro stations of Uppal, Ameerpet, Hitec City and MGBS. Cultural performances will also be conducted to promote the diversity of the city of Hyderabad.

Trains to get more frequent at Hitec CITY

After obtaining safety certifications, Metro trains will start plying to Hitec City every 4 minutes. Eventually, the frequency will be increased to every 3 minutes, said the HMRL MD