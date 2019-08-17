Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Airport Metro line to cost Rs 5,000 crore

Work on the 31-km track from IT corridor to begin in the next few months after obtaining clearances

Published: 17th August 2019 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The brand new Metro line from the IT corridor to the airport will be built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore and will span a distance of 31 km, said NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL at an event held in the city on Friday.  Speaking to the media, he revealed that the Metro work on the airport line will be starting in a few months as soon as the permissions and clearances are obtained.

It was only this week that the TRS working president KT Rama Rao had announced at an event that the Cabinet had approved the proposed Metro link to the airport, and that the work will commence soon.
Reddy was speaking at the announcement of the International Snack Festival which will be held by the Telangana Tourism and Department of Language and Culture in collaboration with HMRL from August 30 to September 1.

Speaking at the event, the HMRL MD further said that the reverse facility at Hitec City Metro station was complete, and they were only waiting for safety certifications to be issued to begin normal operations on the line.  After obtaining safety certifications, Metro will start to Hitec City with 4 minute frequency, followed later by a 3 minute frequency in future. 

At present, the Metro runs only on a single line which causes delay to the passengers and adds to the rush. 
The MD further noted that works on the Raidurg station at Mindspace junction was in the final stage, and will be completed in a span of two months. 

Once that is complete, the traffic from the area will be greatly reduced, hoped the MD. He explained how the Metro will play a role in the snack festival. It will involve the sale of a variety of snacks by Women Self Help Groups and others at the Metro stations of Uppal, Ameerpet, Hitec City and MGBS. Cultural performances will also be conducted to promote the diversity of the city of Hyderabad. 

Trains to get more frequent at Hitec CITY
After obtaining safety certifications, Metro trains will start plying to Hitec City every 4 minutes. Eventually, the frequency will be increased to every 3 minutes, said the HMRL MD

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IT corridor KT Rama Rao Airport Metro line
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp