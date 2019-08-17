Home Cities Hyderabad

Something new for you

Skip the usual weekend plans and try going for poetry slam, heritage walks, food walks and comedy shows instead

Published: 17th August 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As we head towards the last quarter of the year and the unchecked boxes in the calendar fill with more listed events, those yeses pile up for the theatre performances or the sumptuous dinner at the newly opened restaurant in the neighbourhood offering tempting delights for cool affordable prices. How about bringing a change to the same outing plans despite the fact that you and your family love them? And no you don’t have to book hotels, pay a handsome amount and catch that flight to do all that. It’s right there in the city. Yes, your city Hyderabad is what we mean(t). Read on to find out more as you sip your morning tea.

Poetry Evenings
The city is booming with a lot of poetry performances organised by different organisations at various venues. US Consulate Hyderabad had organised a poetry slam on the theme of freedom a few days before the Independence Day at Jxtapose Cafe which was quite a hit among youngsters. Alliance Francaise Hyderabad just had a poetry evening blended with an art exhibition.

British Council keeps organising poetry book launches and rendition at its Jubilee Hills venue. Lamakaan often organises open mics. As they say poetry comes from the highest happiness or the deepest sorrows and helps you connect with the parts of your own psyche that you have forgotten and forsaken. Best part is that in one of the open mic events you can bring the wordsmith inside you and perform. Try the open mic today at Nritya Forum, Banjara Hills, Road No. 3 at 6.30 pm. You won’t be disappointed.

Stand-up Comedy
Laughter is the best medicine especially after a grinding week at work. Of course, a gang of friends does help, but this time go with them for a laughter riot. Gallery Cafe, Heart Cup Coffee, Lamakaan, Nritya Forum and other venues. For that desi taste, try Telugu stand-up comedy at Co-working 24, Kavuri Hills.

Heritage Walk

Take a break from the malls and those lofty cold corporate forests. Head to the relics of history still pulsating in your city, and you are fortunate to be a denizen here given this parts of this place still feels confined in some time capsule taking you back in the bygone centuries. Hyderabad Trails, a heritage walk group just finished a heritage walk of Irrum Manzil Palace. Previously as well the group has actively organised walks at Qutb Shahi Tombs, Koti Residency, Paigah Palace, Golconda Fort, Charminar area and elsewhere. The tourism department has its own heritage walk coordination body to organise the walks. You can start early morning and comeback with heritage-filled hours and loads of Instagrammable photographs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US Consulate Jxtapose Cafe Independence Day
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp