Something new for you

HYDERABAD: As we head towards the last quarter of the year and the unchecked boxes in the calendar fill with more listed events, those yeses pile up for the theatre performances or the sumptuous dinner at the newly opened restaurant in the neighbourhood offering tempting delights for cool affordable prices. How about bringing a change to the same outing plans despite the fact that you and your family love them? And no you don’t have to book hotels, pay a handsome amount and catch that flight to do all that. It’s right there in the city. Yes, your city Hyderabad is what we mean(t). Read on to find out more as you sip your morning tea.

Poetry Evenings

The city is booming with a lot of poetry performances organised by different organisations at various venues. US Consulate Hyderabad had organised a poetry slam on the theme of freedom a few days before the Independence Day at Jxtapose Cafe which was quite a hit among youngsters. Alliance Francaise Hyderabad just had a poetry evening blended with an art exhibition.

British Council keeps organising poetry book launches and rendition at its Jubilee Hills venue. Lamakaan often organises open mics. As they say poetry comes from the highest happiness or the deepest sorrows and helps you connect with the parts of your own psyche that you have forgotten and forsaken. Best part is that in one of the open mic events you can bring the wordsmith inside you and perform. Try the open mic today at Nritya Forum, Banjara Hills, Road No. 3 at 6.30 pm. You won’t be disappointed.

Stand-up Comedy

Laughter is the best medicine especially after a grinding week at work. Of course, a gang of friends does help, but this time go with them for a laughter riot. Gallery Cafe, Heart Cup Coffee, Lamakaan, Nritya Forum and other venues. For that desi taste, try Telugu stand-up comedy at Co-working 24, Kavuri Hills.

Heritage Walk

Take a break from the malls and those lofty cold corporate forests. Head to the relics of history still pulsating in your city, and you are fortunate to be a denizen here given this parts of this place still feels confined in some time capsule taking you back in the bygone centuries. Hyderabad Trails, a heritage walk group just finished a heritage walk of Irrum Manzil Palace. Previously as well the group has actively organised walks at Qutb Shahi Tombs, Koti Residency, Paigah Palace, Golconda Fort, Charminar area and elsewhere. The tourism department has its own heritage walk coordination body to organise the walks. You can start early morning and comeback with heritage-filled hours and loads of Instagrammable photographs.