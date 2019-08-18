Home Cities Hyderabad

10% of suicide attempts at Hussainsagar lake are by elderly

Hussainsagar lake

At least ten percent of those who attempt suicide by jumping in the Hussainsagar lake are couples aged between 55 and 80 years.

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At least ten percent of those who attempt suicide by jumping in the Hussainsagar lake are couples aged between 55 and 80 years. A majority of these elderly couples reportedly take the extreme step after being neglected by their children who refuse to take care of them.
According to Lake police, a special police wing which is responsible for preventing suicides at the Hussainsagar said that of the hundreds of victims that their teams have rescued comprise of women, children and elderly couples who were abandoned by their children. 

Lake Inspector B Dhana Laxmi told Express that the pathetic situation is a number of elderly couple come to the Hussainsagar lake to take extreme step in attempting suicide. 

“After we rescue a victim who has attempted suicide, we provide them with counselling to understand their problems and prevent a relapse in the future. When we hear the stories of elderly couples who decide to kill themselves, we are shocked to know how they are treated by their own children. Most of these children are in fact settled and placed in good jobs,” Lake police inspector Dhana Laxmi told Express.

The inspector also pointed out how the number of incidents of suicide attempts have been going down after the Lake police strengthened its staff at both the Tank Bund and its surrounding areas. From January 2019 to August 2019, there were 15 deaths and rescue of 220 persons recorded by the Lake police. 

While women victims usually have disputes with family members, the elderly usually take the step after being neglected by their family.

“After collecting all the details and background of the victim during counselling, we call their family members to hand them over. Their families are given warnings against neglecting the elderly persons. Sometimes, we refer the cases to the Bharosa center for further action,” the inspector said. She further claims that at least 99 per cent of rescued victims, are now happy and back with their family members.  

