DGP warns against fake Twitter post

HYDERABAD: In reference to a malicious Twitter post aimed at ensnaring communal passions among the public, DGP M Mahender Reddy clarified that the post was fake.

One, @Faizan-e-Madina, has posted on Twitter talking about a right-wing group targeting a minority community in the State. It also malicously mentions the name of a top city leader saying that he was injured in the “attack”.

In a statement, Reddy said, “This news...is completely false. It appears that miscreants were trying to create rumours on social media platforms to spread fear in the public mind and destabilise communal harmony.”