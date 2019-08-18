Long-delayed T-Works set for launch in December 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After series of delays, the facility for T-Works which is the State government’s hardware prototyping initiative, will be up and running by December this year, said officials.

According to officials, the construction of Phase 1 of T-Works at Raidurgam, spread across an area of 78,000 sq ft, and expected to accommodate 500 people, will be completed before December. At a cost of Rs 72 crore, once the Phase I completed, the work on the Phase 2 building of T-Works, spread over 2.50 lakh sq ft, will begin later. The Phase I of the facility will house an electronics workstation, finish shop, laser cutting and engraving, PCB fabrication facility, pottery section, environmental chambers, metal shop, weld shop and woodworking.

One of the reasons behind the delay was discovery of a stream running beneath the surface on which the T-Works facility was being constructed because of which estimates had to be revised and officials had to work on diverting the stream.

Funding problems, coupled with the consecutive elections -- Telangana Assembly and Lok Sabha elections delayed it further.

However, it is important T-Works has already started functioning. Recently, five interns from BITS Pilani completed their 45-day internship with the facility and they built an automated intravenous infusion monitoring system.