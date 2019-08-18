WeHub to train rural women entrepreneurs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an aim towards promoting women entrepreneurs from rural Telangana, WeHub in collaboration with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, on Saturday launched two dedicated programmes under the aegis of ‘Her and Now’.

The initiative. with incubation and acceleration programmes of its own, will offer critical business-skill modules, self improvement learnings and mentoring. According to the agreement that WeHub has with GIZ, there will be two incubation programmes of seven months each, and two accelerator programmes of six months each with different batches.

The two programmes will run parallelly, and entrepreneurs and their startups will be evaluated monthly, on the improvement in their turnover, profit margin and other overheads since the beginning of the programme, informed WeHub CEO Deepthi Ravuluri. After the completion of the programme in June 2021, WeHub will continue to mentor for another three years.

Ravuluri said, women who are ready with their startup concepts can apply to the incubation programme that is free of cost. The eligible applicants would be women entrepreneurs running a registered, for-profit enterprise that has been in existence for at least one year in the region. In case of a jointly-run enterprise, the woman founder will have a majority or equal participation.

The 12 districts where the WeHub will be concentrating on are Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba Gadwal, Warangal urban, Karimnagar, Siricilla, Siddipet, Warangal rural, Adilabad, Mancherial and Khammam.