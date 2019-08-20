Home Cities Hyderabad

Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Ram Ke Naam' documentary on campus

Following the incident, the students staged protest against the detention, demanding their immediate release. 

Published: 20th August 2019 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 09:03 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of Hyderabad University.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Six students of Hyderabad University affiliated to a left-wing student organisation were detained at the campus over the screening of a controversial documentary. This led to a fresh protest on the campus.

The six students belonging to All India Students Association(AISA) and the Students Federation of India(SFI) were taken into custody and the documentary screening at Sociology department's lecture hall was stalled by police who stormed the campus at around 3 pm.

The police had reportedly received a complaint from the varsity's administration that there was no requisite permission accorded to conduct a screening.   

The students claimed that they had sought and were accorded permission by the UoH administration to screen the movie 'Raam Ke Naam’ by Anand Patwardhan, but later police were called in to stall the screening. The police have also seized the laptop of a student, said students who were at the screening. 

Following the incident, the students staged protest against the detention, demanding their immediate release. 

A statement issued by the AISA said that though initially written permission had been granted by the Sociology department, they were not allowed to screen the movie in the new seminar hall in social sciences building on the grounds that the hall would not be given to any students organisation or affiliated students' wings.

Later, students were told that they could screen it in the film in the first year Sociology lecture hall. “ The policemen came in brandishing their authority, confiscated the laptop of a student. When students protested, a few of them were detained,” read the statement. 

A section of students also took to social media to vent their anger and criticise the current Student Union for failing to protect the interests of the student community.

The students were later let off by the police.

"As the students had no permission from University authorities to screen the film, they were brought to the police station and counselled in the presence of their professors. As it was found that the students had attempted to such activities in the recent past also, they were told not to involve in any activities which may disturb the atmosphere," said police officials from Cyberabad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
University of Hyderabad Anand Patwardhan Raam Ke Naam Jai Shri Ram
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp