Cinematic history ‘future-proof’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad will host the 5th Film Preservation & Restoration Workshop India 2019 (FPRWI) from December 8 to 15 which will primarily engage in preserving and restoring the work done by great movie makers. The workshop is being conducted by Viacom18, Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF), Annapurna Studios, Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project and other such entities.

Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO and MD, Viacom18, said at the event that the activity was an attempt to preserve and restore the work done by legendary filmmakers who have been imperative in the socio-cultural narrative of the country. Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Founder, Film Heritage Foundation, said, “Film is an art form. It is history in motion and a reflection of the times we live in. That is why films must be saved.”

Nagarjuna added, “If my father Akkineni Nageswara Rao were alive today, he would have been very proud that Annapurna Studios have partnered with Film Heritage Foundation and the best archives around the world to educate and train future film archivists who will go forward to save India’s film heritage. I am looking forward to welcoming the participants and the international faculty of eminent film archivists to Annapurna Studios as they come together to help us save our film heritage.”

K Vishwanath added, “Some of the films that I would love to see restored include “Mala Pilla” (1938), “Raithu Bidda”(1939) and “Palanati Yuddham” (1947). Having a process to identify films for preservation and restoration, using the latest technology, training experts and making these films available to all are laudable activities.”Applications for the 2019 workshop will be open from August 25 to October 20, 2019. Details in filmheritagefoundation.co.in