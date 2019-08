By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Metro commuters can rejoice as the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has increased the train frequency to every four minutes on the Ameerpet-Hitech City route from Tuesday after commissioning the reversal facility at Hitec City.

“The twin single-line system is now replaced by normal train working system between Hitec City and Jubilee Hills check post. Train frequency on the LB Nagar-Miyapur section has also been increased to five minutes,” said NVS Reddy, MD of HMRL on Tuesday.