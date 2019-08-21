Telangana government to pay Rs 360 crore, Telangana Aarogyasri Network Hospital Association calls off strike

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Patients across the State can breathe easy as about 200 private hospitals in the State, which have been on strike since August 16 in protest against the delay in clearance of arrears by the State government under Aarogyasri and Employees Health Scheme (EHS) scheme, called off their agitation on Tuesday.

Speaking to Express, Dr T Hari Prakash, secretary of Telangana Aarogyasri Network Hospital Association (TANHA) said, “We met with Health Minister Eatela Rajender and he has promised to release Rs 100 crore immediately, which we should be getting by Wednesday morning. He has promised to release in the course of the next two months another sum of Rs 260 crore.”

He said: “As for the three of our other demands, the minister said he will have to seek permission of the chief minister for increasing the Aarogyasri package for private hospitals. However, a committee will be formed to regulate the regular release of money through green channels every month, and within two months an MoU will be drafted.” The minister said that he will ensure a mechanism for making payments to hospitals every month. He said he would also take steps for clearance of all arrears.