University of Hyderabad students detained for screening film ‘Raam Ke Naam’

The police had reportedly received a complaint from the varsity’s administration that requisite permissions were not accorded to conduct the screening.

Published: 21st August 2019 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Protest at UoH campus as police detains students on Tuesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Six students of University of Hyderabad (UoH) affiliated to a left-wing student organisation were detained at the campus over the screening of a controversial documentary ‘Raam Ke Naam’ by Anand Patwardhan on Tuesday. This led to a protest on the campus.

The students were later let off by the police. The six students, belonging to the All India Students Association (AISA) and the Students Federation of India (SFI), were taken into custody and the documentary screening at the sociology department’s lecture hall was stalled by the police, who stormed the campus at 3 pm.

The police had reportedly received a complaint from the varsity’s administration that requisite permissions were not accorded to conduct the screening. The students, however, claimed that they had sought and were given permission by the UoH administration. The police also seized the laptop of a student, said students who were at the screening. Following the incident, the students staged a protest against the detention, demanding their immediate release. 

