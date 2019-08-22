T-Hub announces success of second batch of startups

HYDERABAD: T-HUB announced the success of five of its startups from the second batch of its incubation program, Lab32, on the occasion of World Entrepreneurs Day here on Wednesday. The five startups are Concent Solutions, Param.ai, StaTwig, TV2Z and Wearberry Soft Solutions India Pvt Ltd. Concent Solutions, which aims at providing accessible and affordable healthcare, entered a tri-party MoU as a technology partner with the UK-based social enterprise, Mass Gathering Health Network, and Help Hyderabad, to work on health issues at mass gatherings.

The partnership was awarded a pilot project from the Telangana State Haj Committee to undertake health screening for over 3,500 Haj pilgrims in 2019. It successfully completed the health screening using Concent’s Healpha, a connected health platform. Param.ai acquired new clients after it joined the Lab32 program. It successfully signed a multi-year contract with companies like Indigo Airlines, Emerson and Practo.

StaTwig, signed an MoU with UC Berkeley Smart Village Movement (SVM) and the Arunachal Pradesh government to track vaccine inventory, vaccine quality, and immunisation coverage in the State. The startup is deploying a blockchain-based vaccine supply chain in Arunachal Pradesh with the help of UC Berkeley’s SVM. It will help the Arunachal government to reliably track the distribution of vaccines and evaluate their program efficacy.

TV2Z raised $4.30 lakh in the latest round of funding from VB ventures, Netherlands. This new funding will help the startup build a platform where every company can start its own OTT VOD platform, instantly. The fund will also be used to grow its employee-base globally, while helping accelerate its worldwide expansion. Lastly, Wearberry Soft Solutions India Pvt Ltd was empanelled as a vendor by the Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd, and AI Fintech; modules of the company are whitelisted by the YES Bank.

Stories of success

