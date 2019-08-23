92 probationers to graduate as IPS officers from Hyderabad National Police Academy

Mouli Mareedu By

HYDERABAD: As many as 92 Indian Police Services (IPS) probationers are set to graduate from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad with the Dikshant Parade on August 24. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the event. The Dikshant Parade is the culmination of rigorous training, comprising of 42 weeks of basic training, followed by 28 weeks of practical district training for 28 weeks. It ends with another 13-week long phase of training at the Academy.

Academy Director Abhay, while speaking to media on Thursday, said the 70 RR (regular recruit) batch with 92 probationers includes 12 women. It also has 11 foreign officers, six of whom are from the Royal Bhutan Police and five from Nepal Police. Their training had begun on December 18, 2017. Director Abhay said only one probationer was unable to complete the ‘40-km’ walk, a part of the training programme. The probationer will get another attempt to finish the walk.

This particular batch has as many as 57 engineers. Of the rest, 11 of them have a background in medicine, seven hold MBAs and so on. Gaush Alam, a Delhi-native who has been allocated to the Telangana cadre, has been adjudged the best all-round probationer. He will receive the Prime Minister’s Baton and Home Minister’s Revolver. Richa Tomar, a native of Uttar Pradesh, of Rajasthan cadre has been adjudged the best all-round lady probationer.

The number of women who have cleared the civil services examination and opted for the police services has increased slightly when compared to the recent past. Also, three probationers have been allocated to each of the two Telugu States. None of them are women.

Academy to revise syllabus

Meanwhile, the National Police Academy has announced that it will revise its curriculum. The new syllabus will have a new course of technology, with additions to existing courses.

First an Income Tax inspector, now an IPS officer

Bindu Madhav Garikapati, a native of Telangana, has been allocated the Andhra Pradesh cadre. He did his BA from BR Ambedkar Open University and MCA from JNTU Kukatpally. “When I was studying at Ambedkar University, some of friends told me a BA would fetch me nothing. But it helped me greatly,” he said. He later worked as an inspector in the Income Tax Department in Chennai

Telugu States get six new IPS officers

Gaush Alam (Delhi), Vineeth G (Karnataka) and Shabrish P (Kartanaka) have been allocated the Telangana cadre. Tuhin Sinha (UP), Vasan Vidhya Sagar Naidu (Telangana) and Bindu Madhav Garikapati (Telangana) have been allocated the AP cadre

No mountain too high for these cops

One doesn’t have to be from a high-profile family to become an IPS officer. Two of the best probationers this year, Gaush Alam and Richa Tomar, are from humble backgrounds; Alam’s late father was in the Army, Tomar’s is a farmer

‘Was educated in govt schools’

Richa Tomar is the daughter of a farmer. The Uttar Pradesh native, who has been allocated to the Rajasthan cadre, has been judged the best all-round lady IPS probationer of her batch. She is one of 12 women IPS probationers in her batch. “I was educated in government schools all through my primary and secondary education in Baghpat district (in Uttar Pradesh). I am one of five children. I never allowed my family to spend a lot of money on my education so that I never become a burden for them,” said Tomar. She credited government schools and colleges for her education for ultimately allowing her to crack the civil services examination and help her become an IPS officer.

Tomar is the mother of two children, one of whom is a one-and-a-half year old baby boy. During her training, she successfully walked for 40 km while wearing a bag weighing 10 kg and holding a weapon weighing 5kg. “I balanced my time between family and training at the academy. I was able to cope with such hardcore training thanks to the time I spent helping my family at the farm during my childhood,” she said. Tomar has a Masters in Science in Microbiology to her name. She hopes her work as an IPS officer will help prevent crime against women

‘Dedicate trophies to my father’

Delhi-native Gaush Alam has bagged the Prime Minister’s Baton and the Home Ministry’s Revolver for being the best all-round IPS probationer in his batch. He has been allocated to the Telangana cadre. He dedicated his achievements to his father, an army employee who had died when Alam was just a young boy. He credited his mother for taking her of their family’s finances, his education and for instilling in him a sense of discipline. Alam’s family is originally from Gaya.

They settled in Delhi owning to his father’s job. He has a BTech in mechanical engineering to his name and has worked in a multinational company for a while. Alam has also bagged the Manipur Cup for Law, the Commandant PL Mehta Cup for Best Performance in Periodic Evaluation, the Vice President Trophy for Exemplary Conduct, the Mehta Cup for Studies and the BSF Trophy for Proficiency in Outdoor Subjects

By education

Background No. of officers

Arts 7

Science 5

Commerce 2

Engineering 57

Medicine 11

MBA 7

Others 3

Total 92