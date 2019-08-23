Home Cities Hyderabad

Chennai-based techie held for cyber-bullying, online harassment of 600 women

After gaining their confidence, he informed the aspirants that a woman HR executive will contact them and conduct the interview.

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 33-year-old techie from Chennai who impersonated himself as a recruiter and lured young women from different parts of the country to share their nude pictures with him, promising them jobs as front office executives, was arrested by Miyapur police Cyberabad commissionerate in the city. 

The accused identified as Clement Raj Chezyian, working for a reputed MNC in Chennai, has collected pictures of more than 600 women job aspirants belonging to 16 different states across the country. Nearly 60 of his victims are from Hyderabad, found police. 

Though he covered entire South India, he had targeted less number of women from his own state Tamil Nadu, due to fear of getting caught. His acts came to light, when a Hyderabad-based married woman(29), who fell into his trap, approached police in the month of April 2019. After five months of continuous efforts and collecting evidence, police finally nabbed him from Chennai.

According to police, Clement, an M Tech graduate is married to a techie. While he worked in night shifts, his wife worked during the day, due to which he was alone at home the whole day. To get away with his loneliness and boredom, he thought of having some 'fun'. Accordingly, he started surfing job portals and obtained constant numbers of women looking for front office executive jobs.

He would contact them, identifying himself as Pradeep, the director of a private firm and invited for interviews. After gaining their confidence, he informed the aspirants that a woman HR executive will contact them and conduct the interview. He would also ask them to cooperate with the HR executive so that their appointment would be confirmed at the earliest. 

The victim told police that the HR executive initially asked some questions about academics and experience but later asked them to send nude pictures and videos. "The HR executive told us that being a front office executive, one needs an attractive physique and body structure, for which we were asked to send nude pictures for analyzing," the victim told the police.

Later the victim started getting calls threatening to make the photographs public for a ransom. Based on technical evidence and the clues provided by the victim, police nabbed Clement from Chennai and brought him to the city.

Police found that he was using two mobile numbers - one on which he used to contact the victims directly over the phone and the second one used under the guise of HR executive. Clement who is cheating women in this way for more than a year, made sure that he never showed his face to the victims. He was arrested and his mobile phone was seized.

