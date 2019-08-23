Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana: 10-year-old disclosed to teacher about rape, 5 years later father convicted

The case dates back to 2014 when the survivor lived alone with her father and brother in Alwal after her mother died.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice was finally delivered to a 10-year-old survivor of rape and sexual assault who had dared to raise the alarm against her own father in 2014. The court sentenced her father, Lingam Kumar to five years of imprisonment with Rs 5000 as fine. 

When the girl reached the age of 10 and understood that what had happened to her since the last two years was sexual abuse, she tried informing her relatives. However as her father had threatened her, she was afraid to do so.

The situation, however, went out of hand when on the eve of Rakshabandhan festival, the young child was called back from her relative's place and abused again by her own father. Fed up with the years of trauma she disclosed the matter to her Math teacher who, in turn, contacted the District Child Protection Unit. The DCPU swung into action and rescued and rehabilitated the girl into the state home and informed the Alwal police.

Five years hence, the MSJ Court at LB Nagar convicted the 53-year-old father under section 376 (2) of IPC and Section 4 of POCSO Act for penetrative sexual assault.

Meanwhile, activists have expressed unhappiness with the judgement as the grievous crime fetched only 5 years of imprisonment for the father. 

POCSO Act Sexual harassment Child abuse
