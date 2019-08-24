Bodies found unattended outside Gandhi Hospital mortuary in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking case of inhumane treatment of the dead, two bodies were found dumped outside the Gandhi Medical Hospital. In a video posted online by spokesperson of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), Amjed Ullah Khan, the person taking the video shows the unattended bodies lying on the wet ground outside the mortuary. The person in the video narrates that he was at the hospital to visit his relative who had met with an accident.

When he came to the hospital and was parking his vehicle, he saw bodies lying in front of the mortuary. He says in the video, “This is the situation of dead bodies at Gandhi Hospital. Here is one person who has died and is probably lying here since days.” He shows the person on the ground, who is covered in a sheet, with faces and hands exposed. Another person’s body is also shown which is not covered, and is casually left on the pathway.

The man in the video further goes on to show a bike parked at the mortuary with the symbol of a cross denoting that the owner works at the hospital. The person in the video says, “The doctor’s motorbike is here. He came and kept the vehicle, but did not bother to shift the bodies inside,” says the person.

Speaking about the same, Amjed Khan said that he received the video from a party worker who found the bodies lying on Thursday morning. He said this leaves room for potential scandal where the bodies could be sold-off to other hospitals and used for wrong purpose, apart from giving no dignity to the dead.

However, officials from Gandhi Hospital denied the allegations. “I personally visited the whole campus and did not find anything like this. This is a false news,” stated Dr P Shravan Kumar, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital. He further explained that the bodies that come are kept for a period of 72 hours, and if no one claims them, then they are handed over to the GHMC for disposal. It remains unclear whether these bodies were placed there for 72 hours or not.