Home Cities Hyderabad

Google Maps to provide real-time traffic mgmt at Cyberabad junction

As part of the initiative, the data will be taken from Google maps and used to decide the signal timings in real-time at critical junctions.

Published: 24th August 2019 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Google Maps app on a smartphone

Image of Google Maps app on the phone used for representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Traffic congestion on Cyberabad roads will now be solved with the help of Google Maps. After the successful trial run with Google Maps’ real-time data which helped monitor the signals at the Gachibowli junction, the Cyberabad traffic police and Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) along with Google will replicate it across the zone. 

As part of the initiative, the data will be taken from Google maps and used to decide the signal timings in real-time at critical junctions. With this, if the traffic from Lingampally to Gachibowli is less at IIIT junction, then the ‘green’ time offered to it will be reduced based on real-time inputs from Google map. 
The idea of this is to identify traffic issues on roads, major events at critical locations, and to provide data to road engineers on how to improve, said an official.

This was finalised after Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, VC Sajjanar and DCP Cyberabad Traffic, SM Vijay Kumar and SCSC Secretary Krishna Yedula met Google’s centre head Arjit on Thursday.“The dynamic traffic signalling using Google data was tested at Gachibowli junction for two months at the end of last year with great success.

Approximately, around 30 per cent waiting time and 50 per cent of queue lines were reduced, as per the test results,” said officials. The Cyberabad traffic police, with this collaboration expects to scientifically fix traffic jams, and give data backed evidence to departments like GHMC, HRDCL, and R&B about the road engineering issues in areas. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyberabad junction Google Maps
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp