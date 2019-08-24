Google Maps to provide real-time traffic mgmt at Cyberabad junction

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Traffic congestion on Cyberabad roads will now be solved with the help of Google Maps. After the successful trial run with Google Maps’ real-time data which helped monitor the signals at the Gachibowli junction, the Cyberabad traffic police and Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) along with Google will replicate it across the zone.

As part of the initiative, the data will be taken from Google maps and used to decide the signal timings in real-time at critical junctions. With this, if the traffic from Lingampally to Gachibowli is less at IIIT junction, then the ‘green’ time offered to it will be reduced based on real-time inputs from Google map.

The idea of this is to identify traffic issues on roads, major events at critical locations, and to provide data to road engineers on how to improve, said an official.

This was finalised after Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, VC Sajjanar and DCP Cyberabad Traffic, SM Vijay Kumar and SCSC Secretary Krishna Yedula met Google’s centre head Arjit on Thursday.“The dynamic traffic signalling using Google data was tested at Gachibowli junction for two months at the end of last year with great success.

Approximately, around 30 per cent waiting time and 50 per cent of queue lines were reduced, as per the test results,” said officials. The Cyberabad traffic police, with this collaboration expects to scientifically fix traffic jams, and give data backed evidence to departments like GHMC, HRDCL, and R&B about the road engineering issues in areas.