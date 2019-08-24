Suspicious box creates panic at Hyderabad's IT Corridor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A carton box abandoned by an unidentified person under a 'Pani puri' cart at the busy IT corridor in Gachibowli in the city, triggered panic in the locality on Saturday evening.

Police teams and bomb disposal squads, however, found no harmful material inside the box. The box contained nothing but electrical spares, they said.

The incident took place hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah left the city after the Diskhanth Parade of IPS probationers at SVPNPA and a day before the 12th anniversary of the 2007 twin blasts at Gokul Chat and Lumbini Park in the city.

According to police, one unidentified person walked to the pani puri cart located in front of a tiffin center at Indira Nagar of Gachibowli. Even as the pani puri cart owner watched, the man put the box near the cart and walked away. Alert owner called him, but the man did not respond. The owner tried to catch him, but the man managed to board a moving RTC bus.

The worried stall owner alerted police. Police teams swung into action and arrived at the spot along with Bomb disposal squads and cordoned off the area.

The Police also investigated the CCTV footage of the surroundings, which recorded the movement of the man with the box, till he placed the box near the cart, but they could not give a clear picture of him.

Gachibowli police made a General Diary entry and an inquiry to trace the person is on.