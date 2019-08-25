Home Cities Hyderabad

Gritty ‘Game Changers’ of Indian real estate sector

Sujatha was speaking at the 11th NAR India Convention-Game Changer', a two-day national level convention of the realtors organised by the National Association of Realtors, Hyderabad.

Published: 25th August 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sujatha Burla, a real estate entrepreneur and survivor of an accident which left her paraplegic and bound to the wheelchair for the last 18 years, shared her success story, “People treated me like a bitter vegetable but that only made me stronger. I had invested in land and stock market which gave me profits over a period of time. My health remained unchanged but my wealth grew exponentially.”

Sujatha was speaking at the 11th NAR India Convention-Game Changer’, a two-day national level convention of the realtors organised by the National Association of Realtors (NAR) at Hyderabad International Convention Centre on Saturday. 

Mohd Asif Iqbal, associate director, Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC), depicting the theme ‘Game Changers’ narrated his ordeal while pursuing his studies as a visually-impaired person.

“I faced discrimination and discouragement while I was growing up. I fought all the adversaries with effective usage of technology.

"I use a laptop which has a screen-reader software and enables me to understand things.”

In fact, many other speakers at the convention were of the opinion that new-age technologies, especially like artificial intelligence and satellite imaging, will boost the growth of the real estate sector as well.

