Electricity problems for Secunderabad's Darji Bazar residents

Ridhima Gupta By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The residents of Darji Basti, in Secunderabad Cantonment area, are irked with several power-related problems including alleged frequent power cuts, excess electricity bills and old electricity poles lying in the middle of the roads. They claim that over the past few months they have raised these issues multiple times with concerned officials but in vain.

Furious about her excess electricity bill, R Sundlaya, said that her electricity bill has increased by threefold from before. She said that there is also the issue of irregular bill generation. Sometimes, the electricity bill is generated for more than a month and sometimes for less. “There are regular power cuts in our area. For the last few days, there have been multiple power cuts in a day”, added another resident.

Recently, a resident of the area along with Telukunta Satish, president, Secunderabad Welfare Association gave a representation to Vijay Kumar, Assistant Engineer, Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL), Karkhana regarding their woes.

“This is not the first time we are raising this issue. We are always told that the officials are looking into the matter”, said Satish.

When contacted, Vijay Kumar said, “We have raised the issue of these poles with the higher officials. As of now, we are waiting to get the funds sanctioned for the work.”

Denying the allegations of excess electricity bill, he said, “The allegations are baseless, we are charging them based on their consumption.” However, the official did agree to the problem of irregularity in the generation of bills and said that it might be a rare occurrence due to technical errors.