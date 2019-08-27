Chennai man held for cyber bullying

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Chennai-based man, who claimed to be a business tycoon from Mumbai, allegedly befriended a woman in the city on a social media platform and extorted money from her. The cybercrime wing of Cyberabad police arrested him on Monday.

The accused Mohammad Salman Nawaz Sarkar, 32, extorted Rs 12.96 lakh from the victim, under the pretext of business expansion and medical expenses. He also threatened to post her private pictures on social media.

On inquiry, police found that he had been harassing several other women in the same manner for money.