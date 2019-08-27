Swachh Bharat Mission teams to visit Hyderabad for re-certification of Open Defecation Free status

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A team of officials appointed by Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) will arrive in the city this week to inspect various parts of the city for re-certification of Open Defecation Free (ODF++) status.

Directions have been issued to all the zonal commissioners, deputy commissioners, AMOHs and environmental specialists to take necessary action in their respective circles for maintaining sanitation around public toilets. The GHMC was certified as ODF++ on January 28 this year. As per ODF++ protocol and norms, re-certification takes place every six months.