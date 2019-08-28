Is Army ready to give A1 defence land in Hyderabad's Kowkoor area?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A huge portion of the A1 defence land in Kowkoor area has always been the bone of contention between Army personnel and residents of the area. In this regard, Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, along with other officials met the Army commander and SCB officials Tuesday.

Speaking to Express, SCB vice-president J Rama Krishna said, “Residents have been using the land, which belongs to the Army, for a long time. However, now the Army wants to take it back. In this regard, we request them to give the land to the SCB, and under the land exchange scheme, the same area of land which belongs to the State will be allotted to the Army.”

Calling it a major relief for the residents of the area, he said, “If the land will be allotted to the SCB, then the development work in the area can be easily taken up.”