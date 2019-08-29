Home Cities Hyderabad

Golden Threshold: Vanishing threshold of history

‘Nightingale’ Sarojini Naidu’s residence in Hyderabad lies neglected due to govt apathy  

HYDERABAD: Named after the first poetry collection of freedom fighter and poet Sarojini Naidu, who was also its resident for the longest time, the Golden Threshold lies in a dilapidated state today. Flanked by commercial projects that are in ‘violation’ of heritage norms, the neglected structure has been left with a sinking floor, vegetation creeping up its walls, and water seeping down its 100-year-old roof. 

Built in an Indo-European style of architecture, with huge Islamic-style arches, and a colonial-style colonnaded verandah, the Golden Threshold was listed as a protected heritage building until recently. Not unlike Errum Manzil, it was protected under the Regulation 13 of the HMDA Act. But since the Telangana Heritage Law does not incorporate the HMDA regulation, the Golden Threshold was stripped of its ‘protected’ tag. 

An off-campus annex of the University of Hyderabad, the Golden Threshold was where Naidu first settled in after her marriage to Dr Govindarajulu Naidu. However, it is now reduced to just a shade of its former glory.The biggest concern right now is the floor of one of its rooms which appears to be sinking into the ground. A considerable gap has developed between the original level of the floor and the ‘sunken’ one. University of Hyderabad’s spokesperson, Vinod Pavarala, attributed the damage to a commercial construction coming up adjacent to the heritage property. 

Alarms were raised even before the construction of the building, when it was quite presciently cited that the construction of a cellar and sub-cellar, would damage the Golden Threshold’s foundation. The matter was taken to the High Court, who had asked the private builders to not tarnish the “grand image of the structure”. 

Shaikh Jeelani, director of Centre for Distance and Virtual Education (CDVL)—which is housed in the Golden Threshold campus—now acts a custodian of the heritage building. “My complaint with the GHMC about the construction “violating” norms has halted all works for the last six months,” Jeelani told Express.

Apart from the sinking floor, there is dampness on the walls due to leakage from the roof during heavy rains. This also indicates an urgent need for extensive repair of the roof. As of now, Jeelani’s team has taken up minor works like removing the vegetation and maintaining the garden outside. But their hands remain tied up, when it comes to taking up major repairs, as the UoH does not have enough funds. 

Cash-strapped UoH unable to take up restoration of golden threshold
The Golden Threshold was handed over to the UoH in the 1970s by Sarojini Naidu’s daughter Padmaja Naidu. Since then, it has housed the Social Sciences department, the Sarojini Naidu School of Communication, and now the Centre for Distance and Virtual Education. Over the years, lack of funds has marred its restoration works. UoH spokesperson, Vinod Pavarala, hopes that when the UoH’s Institute of Eminence funding comes through, it can be used for the heritage building’s restoration. The option of crowdfunding is also being explored by university officials. Once restored, the UoH plans to transform the residence into a museum-cum-cultural centre, like Lamakaan

